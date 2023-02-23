Incarnate Word vs. Northwestern State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:44 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest at McDermott Center has the Incarnate Word Cardinals (12-13) matching up with the Northwestern State Lady Demons (11-14) at 6:30 PM ET on February 23. Our computer prediction projects a 64-57 victory for Incarnate Word, who are favored by our model.
In their last time out, the Cardinals won on Saturday 65-50 over Nicholls.
Incarnate Word vs. Northwestern State Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: McDermott Center in San Antonio, Texas
Incarnate Word vs. Northwestern State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Incarnate Word 64, Northwestern State 57
Incarnate Word Schedule Analysis
- The Cardinals' best win this season came in a 55-49 victory against the SE Louisiana Lions on January 14.
Incarnate Word 2022-23 Best Wins
- 56-53 at home over UTSA (No. 198) on December 15
- 65-49 at home over Houston Christian (No. 277) on February 11
- 50-45 on the road over New Orleans (No. 316) on February 4
- 61-55 at home over New Orleans (No. 316) on January 12
- 69-45 on the road over McNeese (No. 324) on February 16
Incarnate Word Performance Insights
- The Cardinals average 56.8 points per game (322nd in college basketball) while giving up 57.8 per outing (42nd in college basketball). They have a -25 scoring differential overall.
- On offense, Incarnate Word is tallying 57.3 points per game this year in conference games. As a comparison, its season average (56.8 points per game) is 0.5 PPG lower.
- The Cardinals average 61.8 points per game in home games, compared to 51.4 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 10.4 points per contest.
- Incarnate Word is surrendering 54.9 points per game this year at home, which is 6.1 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (61.0).
- In their last 10 games, the Cardinals have been putting up 57.4 points per contest, an average that's slightly higher than the 56.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
