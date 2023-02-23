Lamar vs. SE Louisiana Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:47 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest between the Lamar Cardinals (16-10) and the SE Louisiana Lions (17-8) at Montagne Center should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 61-60, with Lamar taking home the win. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on February 23.
Last time out, the Cardinals won on Saturday 55-53 against Houston Christian.
Lamar vs. SE Louisiana Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Lamar vs. SE Louisiana Score Prediction
- Prediction: Lamar 61, SE Louisiana 60
Lamar Schedule Analysis
- The Cardinals' signature win this season came in a 57-47 victory against the SE Louisiana Lions on January 7.
- Lamar has 11 wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 42nd-most in the nation.
Lamar 2022-23 Best Wins
- 65-50 at home over Louisiana (No. 165) on December 17
- 73-68 on the road over Texas A&M-CC (No. 189) on February 11
- 66-49 at home over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 247) on January 26
- 66-63 on the road over Prairie View A&M (No. 270) on November 16
- 71-63 at home over Houston Christian (No. 277) on February 16
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Lamar Performance Insights
- The Cardinals have a +100 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.9 points per game. They're putting up 64 points per game to rank 202nd in college basketball and are allowing 60.1 per outing to rank 69th in college basketball.
- In conference matchups, Lamar averages more points per game (65.8) than its season average (64).
- The Cardinals are posting 69.5 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 12.3 more points than they're averaging away from home (57.2).
- Lamar surrenders 58.5 points per game in home games this year, compared to 62.5 in road games.
- The Cardinals' offense has been better over their last 10 games, scoring 67.6 points per contest compared to the 64 they've averaged this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.