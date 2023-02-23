Sam Houston vs. SFA Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:44 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest at William R. Johnson Coliseum has the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (22-5) going head to head against the Sam Houston Bearkats (12-13) at 7:30 PM ET (on February 23). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 77-59 victory as our model heavily favors SFA.
The Bearkats are coming off of a 59-58 victory against Tarleton State in their most recent game on Saturday.
Sam Houston vs. SFA Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas
Sam Houston vs. SFA Score Prediction
- Prediction: SFA 77, Sam Houston 59
Sam Houston Schedule Analysis
- The Bearkats notched their signature win of the season on February 4, when they defeated the Cal Baptist Lancers, who rank No. 124 in our computer rankings, 66-62.
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Sam Houston is 1-6 (.143%) -- tied for the eighth-most defeats.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Ladyjacks are 8-1 (.889%) -- tied for the 11th-most victories.
Sam Houston 2022-23 Best Wins
- 60-54 on the road over TCU (No. 166) on November 23
- 69-66 on the road over Abilene Christian (No. 177) on January 5
- 70-65 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 242) on January 28
- 81-66 on the road over Tarleton State (No. 297) on January 19
- 59-58 at home over Tarleton State (No. 297) on February 18
Sam Houston Performance Insights
- The Bearkats score 68.6 points per game (118th in college basketball) and concede 67.6 (260th in college basketball) for a +24 scoring differential overall.
- Sam Houston scores more in conference play (69.3 points per game) than overall (68.6).
- At home the Bearkats are scoring 72.9 points per game, 7.8 more than they are averaging on the road (65.1).
- Sam Houston allows 63.8 points per game at home, and 70.6 away.
- Over their past 10 games, the Bearkats are scoring 69.4 points per contest, 0.8 more than their season average (68.6).
