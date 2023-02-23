Thursday's game that pits the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (22-5) versus the Sam Houston Bearkats (12-13) at William R. Johnson Coliseum should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-59 in favor of SFA, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on February 23.

The Ladyjacks are coming off of a 67-59 loss to Southern Utah in their last outing on Saturday.

SFA vs. Sam Houston Game Info

  • When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

SFA vs. Sam Houston Score Prediction

  • Prediction: SFA 77, Sam Houston 59

SFA Schedule Analysis

  • The Ladyjacks' best victory this season came against the Boston College Eagles, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 101) in our computer rankings. The Ladyjacks took home the 67-53 win at a neutral site on November 26.
  • SFA has four losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 49th-most in Division 1.
  • The Ladyjacks have eight wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 11th-most in the country.
  • Against Quadrant 4 teams, SFA is 11-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 42nd-most wins.

SFA 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 79-64 on the road over Cal Baptist (No. 124) on January 12
  • 79-66 at home over Grand Canyon (No. 127) on February 11
  • 75-60 at home over Arizona State (No. 140) on December 11
  • 99-51 at home over Utah Tech (No. 164) on January 5
  • 72-56 on the road over Utah Tech (No. 164) on February 16

SFA Performance Insights

  • The Ladyjacks are outscoring opponents by 17.1 points per game with a +462 scoring differential overall. They put up 76.4 points per game (30th in college basketball) and give up 59.3 per outing (57th in college basketball).
  • SFA is posting 75.3 points per game this season in conference contests, which is 1.1 fewer points per game than its season average (76.4).
  • Offensively the Ladyjacks have fared better at home this year, posting 80.8 points per game, compared to 71.9 per game in road games.
  • Defensively, SFA has played better at home this year, allowing 60.4 points per game, compared to 61.8 away from home.
  • In their last 10 games, the Ladyjacks have been putting up 71.3 points per game, an average that's slightly lower than the 76.4 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

