When they host the San Antonio Spurs (14-45) at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, February 23, 2023, the Dallas Mavericks (31-29) will aim to break a three-game losing streak. The Spurs have dropped 14 games straight.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Mavericks vs. Spurs matchup.

Spurs vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Thursday, February 23, 2023

Thursday, February 23, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and KENS

BSSW and KENS Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Spurs vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Spurs vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Mavericks score 113 points per game (21st in the NBA) and allow 112.5 (11th in the league) for a +29 scoring differential overall.

The Spurs are being outscored by 10.2 points per game, with a -600 scoring differential overall. They put up 112.4 points per game (24th in NBA), and give up 122.6 per contest (30th in league).

These teams average 225.4 points per game combined, 9.1 less than this game's total.

These teams give up 235.1 points per game combined, 0.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Dallas has covered 21 times in 60 games with a spread this season.

San Antonio is 24-35-0 ATS this season.

Spurs and Mavericks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Spurs +100000 +90000 +3000 Mavericks +1600 +750 -1098

