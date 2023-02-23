Texas A&M vs. Kentucky Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's contest features the Texas A&M Aggies (6-18) and the Kentucky Wildcats (10-16) matching up at Reed Arena in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 64-62 win for Texas A&M according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 23.
The Aggies dropped their last game 61-35 against Missouri on Monday.
Texas A&M vs. Kentucky Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
Texas A&M vs. Kentucky Score Prediction
- Prediction: Texas A&M 64, Kentucky 63
Texas A&M Schedule Analysis
- On January 22, the Aggies captured their signature win of the season, a 75-73 victory over the Georgia Lady Bulldogs, who are a top 50 team (No. 42), according to our computer rankings.
- The Aggies have nine losses versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 16th-most in the nation.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Texas A&M is 1-6 (.143%) -- tied for the 10th-most losses.
Texas A&M 2022-23 Best Wins
- 57-49 at home over SMU (No. 79) on December 18
- 67-46 at home over Texas State (No. 158) on November 23
- 69-45 at home over Texas A&M-CC (No. 190) on November 10
- 73-49 at home over Army (No. 282) on November 13
- 67-54 at home over Texas Southern (No. 338) on November 20
Texas A&M Performance Insights
- The Aggies' -194 scoring differential (being outscored by 8.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 54 points per game (343rd in college basketball) while giving up 62.1 per contest (121st in college basketball).
- Texas A&M is putting up 51.4 points per game this season in conference action, which is 2.6 fewer points per game than its overall average (54).
- The Aggies are posting 57.1 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 7.5 more points than they're averaging on the road (49.6).
- Texas A&M is surrendering 57.7 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 10.5 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (68.2).
- The Aggies' offense has been better over their last 10 games, scoring 56.6 points per contest compared to the 54 they've averaged this year.
