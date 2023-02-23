UT Arlington vs. New Mexico State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's contest between the New Mexico State Aggies (13-14) and the UT Arlington Mavericks (13-14) at Pan American Center has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 68-66, with New Mexico State securing the victory. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on February 23.
The Mavericks came out on top in their last game 82-73 against Abilene Christian on Saturday.
UT Arlington vs. New Mexico State Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Pan American Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico
UT Arlington vs. New Mexico State Score Prediction
- Prediction: New Mexico State 68, UT Arlington 66
UT Arlington Schedule Analysis
- On December 1, the Mavericks registered their best win of the season, a 67-64 victory over the Houston Cougars, a top 100 team (No. 76), according to our computer rankings.
UT Arlington 2022-23 Best Wins
- 60-58 at home over Southern Utah (No. 120) on February 6
- 82-73 at home over Abilene Christian (No. 177) on February 18
- 60-56 on the road over Lamar (No. 181) on December 3
- 76-58 at home over North Texas (No. 197) on November 29
- 106-102 at home over Sam Houston (No. 202) on February 16
UT Arlington Performance Insights
- The Mavericks put up 71.5 points per game (66th in college basketball) while giving up 73.4 per contest (342nd in college basketball). They have a -51 scoring differential and have been outscored by 1.9 points per game.
- UT Arlington has averaged 2 more points in WAC action (73.5) than overall (71.5).
- The Mavericks score 77.4 points per game at home, and 65.2 on the road.
- At home UT Arlington is giving up 73.8 points per game, 2.7 more than it is away (71.1).
- In their previous 10 games, the Mavericks are putting up 73.0 points per game, 1.5 more than their season average (71.5).
