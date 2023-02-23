UTSA vs. Florida Atlantic Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's contest between the UTSA Roadrunners (8-18) and Florida Atlantic Owls (12-13) matching up at UTSA Convocation Center has a projected final score of 69-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UTSA, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET on February 23.
In their last matchup on Monday, the Roadrunners claimed a 68-67 win against North Texas.
UTSA vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas
UTSA vs. Florida Atlantic Score Prediction
- Prediction: UTSA 69, Florida Atlantic 63
UTSA Schedule Analysis
- When the Roadrunners defeated the Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (No. 25 in the AP's Top 25) on February 4 by a score of 58-53, it was their best victory of the season thus far.
- UTSA has six losses to Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 10th-most in the country.
- The Roadrunners have eight losses against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 16th-most in the country.
UTSA 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-53 at home over Rice (No. 90) on February 16
- 66-63 on the road over Louisiana Tech (No. 129) on January 28
- 76-70 at home over Abilene Christian (No. 178) on November 20
- 64-50 at home over Charlotte (No. 194) on January 14
- 68-67 on the road over North Texas (No. 200) on February 20
UTSA Performance Insights
- The Roadrunners average 63.3 points per game (217th in college basketball) while giving up 67.8 per contest (265th in college basketball). They have a -118 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 4.5 points per game.
- In conference tilts, UTSA tallies fewer points per contest (61.8) than its season average (63.3).
- When playing at home, the Roadrunners are putting up 2.7 more points per game (65.3) than they are away from home (62.6).
- Defensively, UTSA has played better at home this season, giving up 62.6 points per game, compared to 71 on the road.
- The Roadrunners have seen a decrease in scoring recently, racking up 60.6 points per game in their last 10 contests, 2.7 points fewer than the 63.3 they've scored this year.
