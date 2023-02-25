Saturday's contest between the Baylor Bears (17-10) and the Texas Tech Red Raiders (17-11) at Ferrell Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-63 and heavily favors Baylor to come out on top. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on February 25.

The Bears enter this matchup after a 67-57 victory against TCU on Wednesday.

Baylor vs. Texas Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Baylor vs. Texas Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 74, Texas Tech 63

Baylor Schedule Analysis

The Bears defeated the No. 13-ranked Oklahoma Sooners, 81-70, on January 3, which goes down as their best win of the season.

The Bears have tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (four), but also have tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (nine).

Baylor has three wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 48th-most in Division 1.

Baylor 2022-23 Best Wins

75-70 over Villanova (No. 15/AP Poll)) on November 26

76-70 on the road over Iowa State (No. 20/AP Poll)) on February 4

77-73 at home over Kansas (No. 43) on February 1

75-62 on the road over Kansas (No. 43) on January 7

69-48 at home over Kansas State (No. 65) on January 18

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Baylor Performance Insights