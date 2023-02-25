Saturday's contest that pits the Houston Cougars (26-2, 14-1 AAC) against the East Carolina Pirates (14-13, 5-9 AAC) at Minges Coliseum is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-59 in favor of Houston, who is heavily favored according to our model. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on February 25.

The matchup has no line set.

Houston vs. East Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, February 25, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN2

Where: Greenville, North Carolina

Venue: Minges Coliseum

Houston vs. East Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 77, East Carolina 59

Spread & Total Prediction for Houston vs. East Carolina

Computer Predicted Spread: Houston (-17.2)

Houston (-17.2) Computer Predicted Total: 135.9

Both East Carolina and Houston are 15-10-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Pirates are 15-10-0 and the Cougars are 12-13-0. East Carolina is 5-5 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its past 10 contests, while Houston has gone 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

Houston Performance Insights

The Cougars are 15-10-0 ATS this year.

The 36.1 rebounds per game Houston accumulates rank 15th in college basketball, 9.2 more than the 26.9 its opponents record.

Houston knocks down 7.9 three-pointers per game (120th in college basketball) at a 35.2% rate (137th in college basketball), compared to the 6.4 per game its opponents make, at a 27.2% rate.

Houston has committed 4.5 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 9.3 (eighth in college basketball) while forcing 13.8 (64th in college basketball).

