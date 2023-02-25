Saturday's game that pits the Sam Houston Bearkats (12-14) versus the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (10-16) at UTRGV Fieldhouse is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 67-66 in favor of Sam Houston. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on February 25.

The Bearkats lost their last matchup 71-56 against SFA on Thursday.

Sam Houston vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas

Sam Houston vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Score Prediction

Prediction: Sam Houston 67, UT Rio Grande Valley 66

Sam Houston Schedule Analysis

The Bearkats' best win this season came in a 66-62 victory against the Cal Baptist Lancers on February 4.

Sam Houston has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (six).

Sam Houston 2022-23 Best Wins

60-54 on the road over TCU (No. 169) on November 23

69-66 on the road over Abilene Christian (No. 176) on January 5

70-65 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 241) on January 28

81-66 on the road over Tarleton State (No. 296) on January 19

59-58 at home over Tarleton State (No. 296) on February 18

Sam Houston Performance Insights