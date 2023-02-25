Stars vs. Golden Knights: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 2:46 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Vegas Golden Knights (35-18-5) host the Dallas Stars (30-16-12, losers of five in a row) at T-Mobile Arena. The game on Saturday, February 25 begins at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SportsNet RM, and BSSW.
Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet RM, and BSSW
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Golden Knights (-120)
|Stars (+100)
|6
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have been an underdog in 17 games this season, and won seven (41.2%).
- Dallas is 6-8 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +100 or more on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win by the Stars, based on the moneyline, is 50.0%.
- Dallas has played 25 games this season that ended with more than 6 goals.
Stars vs. Golden Knights Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Stars Total (Rank)
|187 (14th)
|Goals
|186 (15th)
|161 (9th)
|Goals Allowed
|149 (3rd)
|32 (24th)
|Power Play Goals
|40 (15th)
|30 (5th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|31 (6th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Stars with DraftKings.
Stars Advanced Stats
- Dallas has gone over the total once over its last 10 games.
- The Stars and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.3 goals in their last 10 games, 0.3 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.
- During their last 10 games, the Stars and their opponents are scoring 3.5 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.1.
- The Stars have scored 186 goals this season (3.2 per game) to rank 15th in the league.
- The Stars have conceded 2.6 goals per game, 149 total, the third-fewest among NHL teams.
- Their fifth-best goal differential is +37.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.