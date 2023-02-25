Tarleton State vs. Southern Utah Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game between the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (17-9) and Tarleton State Texans (7-20) squaring off at Wisdom Gym has a projected final score of 71-60 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Southern Utah, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET on February 25.
The Texans head into this matchup after a 66-58 loss to UT Rio Grande Valley on Wednesday.
Tarleton State vs. Southern Utah Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas
Tarleton State vs. Southern Utah Score Prediction
- Prediction: Southern Utah 71, Tarleton State 60
Tarleton State Schedule Analysis
- On January 11, the Texans picked up their signature win of the season, a 70-60 victory over the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 241) in our computer rankings.
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Tarleton State is 0-7 (.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most defeats.
Tarleton State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 82-72 at home over Charleston (SC) (No. 267) on November 18
- 84-69 on the road over Western Illinois (No. 309) on November 30
- 67-46 at home over Northwestern State (No. 312) on December 14
- 86-69 at home over Weber State (No. 324) on December 6
Tarleton State Performance Insights
- The Texans' -135 scoring differential (being outscored by 5.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 62.0 points per game (244th in college basketball) while allowing 67.0 per outing (253rd in college basketball).
- In conference contests, Tarleton State averages fewer points per contest (57.8) than its season average (62.0).
- In home games, the Texans are averaging 15.8 more points per game (70.3) than they are in away games (54.5).
- In 2022-23, Tarleton State is giving up 64.3 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it is allowing 69.4.
- The Texans have been scoring 58.0 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's slightly lower than the 62.0 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
