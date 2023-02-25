The TCU Horned Frogs (7-19) aim to snap a nine-game road losing skid at the Iowa State Cyclones (17-8) on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

TCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

TCU vs. Iowa State Scoring Comparison

  • The Horned Frogs put up an average of 60.1 points per game, only 3.7 fewer points than the 63.8 the Cyclones allow.
  • When TCU gives up fewer than 74.8 points, it is 7-10.
  • TCU is 5-6 when it scores more than 63.8 points.
  • The 74.8 points per game the Cyclones record are 7.4 more points than the Horned Frogs give up (67.4).
  • Iowa State has a 14-4 record when scoring more than 67.4 points.
  • Iowa State's record is 10-0 when it allows fewer than 60.1 points.
  • The Cyclones shoot 42.1% from the field, 6.8% lower than the Horned Frogs allow defensively.
  • The Horned Frogs make 32.1% of their shots from the field, 5.7% lower than the Cyclones' defensive field-goal percentage.

TCU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/11/2023 @ Texas L 70-50 Moody Center
2/18/2023 Kansas State W 75-62 Schollmaier Arena
2/22/2023 Baylor L 67-57 Schollmaier Arena
2/25/2023 @ Iowa State - James H. Hilton Coliseum
3/1/2023 @ Texas Tech - United Supermarkets Arena
3/4/2023 Kansas - Schollmaier Arena

