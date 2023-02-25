The Oklahoma Sooners (22-4) will host the Texas Longhorns (21-7) after winning six home games in a row. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma

Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Texas vs. Oklahoma Scoring Comparison

The Longhorns' 75.6 points per game are just 0.1 more points than the 75.5 the Sooners allow to opponents.

Texas is 21-7 when allowing fewer than 86.7 points.

When it scores more than 75.5 points, Texas is 10-2.

The Sooners put up 86.7 points per game, 28.3 more points than the 58.4 the Longhorns allow.

Oklahoma is 22-3 when scoring more than 58.4 points.

Oklahoma is 12-0 when it gives up fewer than 75.6 points.

The Sooners shoot 46.0% from the field, 7.8% higher than the Longhorns allow defensively.

The Longhorns shoot 45.2% from the field, 5.6% higher than the Sooners allow.

Texas Schedule