UT Arlington vs. Grand Canyon Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest at Grand Canyon University Arena has the Grand Canyon Antelopes (19-7) taking on the UT Arlington Mavericks (13-15) at 4:00 PM ET on February 25. Our computer prediction projects a 73-65 win for Grand Canyon, who are favored by our model.
The Mavericks' most recent outing on Thursday ended in a 69-60 loss to New Mexico State.
UT Arlington vs. Grand Canyon Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona
UT Arlington vs. Grand Canyon Score Prediction
- Prediction: Grand Canyon 73, UT Arlington 65
UT Arlington Schedule Analysis
- The Mavericks notched their best win of the season on December 1 by securing a 67-64 victory over the Houston Cougars, the No. 77-ranked team in our computer rankings.
- The Antelopes have tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country based on the RPI (six).
UT Arlington 2022-23 Best Wins
- 60-58 at home over Southern Utah (No. 127) on February 6
- 60-56 on the road over Lamar (No. 173) on December 3
- 82-73 at home over Abilene Christian (No. 176) on February 18
- 76-58 at home over North Texas (No. 195) on November 29
- 106-102 at home over Sam Houston (No. 207) on February 16
UT Arlington Performance Insights
- The Mavericks have been outscored by 2.2 points per game (posting 71.1 points per game, 76th in college basketball, while allowing 73.3 per outing, 340th in college basketball) and have a -60 scoring differential.
- In 2022-23, UT Arlington has put up 72.7 points per game in WAC play, and 71.1 overall.
- At home the Mavericks are scoring 77.4 points per game, 12.6 more than they are averaging away (64.8).
- At home, UT Arlington concedes 73.8 points per game. On the road, it concedes 70.9.
- In their previous 10 games, the Mavericks are averaging 71.4 points per game, 0.3 more than their season average (71.1).
