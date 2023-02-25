UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Sam Houston Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game at UTRGV Fieldhouse has the Sam Houston Bearkats (12-14) taking on the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (10-16) at 5:00 PM ET (on February 25). Our computer prediction projects a close 67-66 win for Sam Houston, so expect a competitive matchup.
The Vaqueros are coming off of a 66-58 win over Tarleton State in their most recent game on Wednesday.
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Sam Houston Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Sam Houston Score Prediction
- Prediction: Sam Houston 67, UT Rio Grande Valley 66
UT Rio Grande Valley Schedule Analysis
- The Vaqueros' signature win this season came against the Utah Tech Trailblazers, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 167) in our computer rankings. The Vaqueros took home the 69-65 win at home on February 2.
UT Rio Grande Valley 2022-23 Best Wins
- 68-65 at home over Texas A&M-CC (No. 171) on November 29
- 75-71 at home over Abilene Christian (No. 176) on February 11
- 72-60 at home over Boise State (No. 180) on December 19
- 83-73 on the road over UT Arlington (No. 191) on January 4
- 61-55 at home over Northern Colorado (No. 249) on November 15
UT Rio Grande Valley Performance Insights
- The Vaqueros have been outscored by 5.8 points per game (scoring 61.9 points per game to rank 248th in college basketball while allowing 67.7 per outing to rank 264th in college basketball) and have a -151 scoring differential overall.
- With 64.1 points per game in WAC tilts, UT Rio Grande Valley is scoring 2.2 more points per game in conference games compared to its season average (61.9 PPG).
- The Vaqueros are averaging 61.3 points per game in home games. In away games, they are playing better offensively, averaging 62.5 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, UT Rio Grande Valley is surrendering 63.5 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 71.8.
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Vaqueros have increased their output a little bit over their last 10 games, scoring 65.4 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 61.9 they've racked up over the course of this season.
