The Texas Longhorns (22-7) will host the Baylor Bears (18-10) after victories in 13 straight home games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, February 27, 2023.

Baylor Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Baylor vs. Texas Scoring Comparison

  • The Bears average 15.5 more points per game (73.4) than the Longhorns give up to opponents (57.9).
  • When Baylor gives up fewer than 75.3 points, it is 18-5.
  • When it scores more than 57.9 points, Baylor is 18-7.
  • The Longhorns average 75.3 points per game, 12.7 more points than the 62.6 the Bears allow.
  • Texas is 21-5 when scoring more than 62.6 points.
  • Texas' record is 22-5 when it gives up fewer than 73.4 points.
  • The Longhorns shoot 45.2% from the field, 7.4% higher than the Bears concede defensively.
  • The Bears' 43.3 shooting percentage from the field is only 5.5 higher than the Longhorns have conceded.

Baylor Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/18/2023 Iowa State L 81-77 Ferrell Center
2/22/2023 @ TCU W 67-57 Schollmaier Arena
2/25/2023 Texas Tech W 71-61 Ferrell Center
2/27/2023 @ Texas - Moody Center
3/4/2023 West Virginia - Ferrell Center

