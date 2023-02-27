Texas vs. Baylor Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 27
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 11:41 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Monday's game between the Texas Longhorns (22-7) and Baylor Bears (18-10) going head to head at Moody Center has a projected final score of 72-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Texas, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on February 27.
In their last outing on Saturday, the Longhorns claimed a 67-45 win against Oklahoma.
Texas vs. Baylor Game Info
- When: Monday, February 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Texas vs. Baylor Score Prediction
- Prediction: Texas 72, Baylor 62
Texas Schedule Analysis
- The Longhorns' signature victory this season came against the Oklahoma Sooners, a team ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 13). The Longhorns secured the 78-58 win at home on January 25.
- The Longhorns have tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (six).
- Texas has tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (six).
Texas 2022-23 Best Wins
- 68-53 at home over Iowa State (No. 20/AP Poll)) on January 15
- 67-45 on the road over Oklahoma (No. 13/AP Poll)) on February 25
- 78-69 at home over Oklahoma State (No. 31) on January 28
- 68-55 on the road over Baylor (No. 33) on January 22
- 62-48 over USC (No. 34) on December 18
Texas Performance Insights
- The Longhorns are outscoring opponents by 17.4 points per game with a +504 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.3 points per game (34th in college basketball) and give up 57.9 per outing (38th in college basketball).
- With 72.9 points per game in Big 12 matchups, Texas is scoring 2.4 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (75.3 PPG).
- At home, the Longhorns are posting 9.2 more points per game (80.3) than they are in away games (71.1).
- Texas cedes 53.2 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 65.1 in road games.
- The Longhorns have seen a decrease in scoring lately, racking up 71.3 points per game in their last 10 contests, 4.0 points fewer than the 75.3 they've scored this season.
