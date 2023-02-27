Monday's game between the Texas Longhorns (22-7) and Baylor Bears (18-10) going head to head at Moody Center has a projected final score of 72-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Texas, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on February 27.

In their last outing on Saturday, the Longhorns claimed a 67-45 win against Oklahoma.

Texas vs. Baylor Game Info

When: Monday, February 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, February 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Texas vs. Baylor Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 72, Baylor 62

Texas Schedule Analysis

The Longhorns' signature victory this season came against the Oklahoma Sooners, a team ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 13). The Longhorns secured the 78-58 win at home on January 25.

The Longhorns have tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (six).

Texas has tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (six).

Texas 2022-23 Best Wins

68-53 at home over Iowa State (No. 20/AP Poll)) on January 15

67-45 on the road over Oklahoma (No. 13/AP Poll)) on February 25

78-69 at home over Oklahoma State (No. 31) on January 28

68-55 on the road over Baylor (No. 33) on January 22

62-48 over USC (No. 34) on December 18

Texas Performance Insights