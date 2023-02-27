How to Watch the Texas vs. Baylor Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 27
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 1:17 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Texas Longhorns (22-7) will be looking to build on a 13-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Baylor Bears (18-10) on Monday, February 27, 2023 at Moody Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, February 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- TV: ESPN
Texas vs. Baylor Scoring Comparison
- The Bears score an average of 73.4 points per game, 15.5 more points than the 57.9 the Longhorns give up.
- Baylor has an 18-5 record when giving up fewer than 75.3 points.
- Baylor has put together an 18-7 record in games it scores more than 57.9 points.
- The Longhorns put up 12.7 more points per game (75.3) than the Bears allow (62.6).
- When Texas scores more than 62.6 points, it is 21-5.
- Texas' record is 22-5 when it gives up fewer than 73.4 points.
- The Longhorns are making 45.2% of their shots from the field, 7.4% higher than the Bears concede to opponents (37.8%).
- The Bears make 43.3% of their shots from the field, just 5.5% more than the Longhorns' defensive field-goal percentage.
Texas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/13/2023
|@ Iowa State
|L 66-61
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|2/19/2023
|West Virginia
|W 74-48
|Moody Center
|2/25/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|W 67-45
|Lloyd Noble Center
|2/27/2023
|Baylor
|-
|Moody Center
|3/4/2023
|@ Kansas State
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
