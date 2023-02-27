The Texas Longhorns (22-7) will be looking to build on a 13-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Baylor Bears (18-10) on Monday, February 27, 2023 at Moody Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the details you need to watch this contest on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Texas vs. Baylor Scoring Comparison

  • The Bears score an average of 73.4 points per game, 15.5 more points than the 57.9 the Longhorns give up.
  • Baylor has an 18-5 record when giving up fewer than 75.3 points.
  • Baylor has put together an 18-7 record in games it scores more than 57.9 points.
  • The Longhorns put up 12.7 more points per game (75.3) than the Bears allow (62.6).
  • When Texas scores more than 62.6 points, it is 21-5.
  • Texas' record is 22-5 when it gives up fewer than 73.4 points.
  • The Longhorns are making 45.2% of their shots from the field, 7.4% higher than the Bears concede to opponents (37.8%).
  • The Bears make 43.3% of their shots from the field, just 5.5% more than the Longhorns' defensive field-goal percentage.

Texas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/13/2023 @ Iowa State L 66-61 James H. Hilton Coliseum
2/19/2023 West Virginia W 74-48 Moody Center
2/25/2023 @ Oklahoma W 67-45 Lloyd Noble Center
2/27/2023 Baylor - Moody Center
3/4/2023 @ Kansas State - Bramlage Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.