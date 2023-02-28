The San Antonio Spurs (14-47) are underdogs (by 9 points) to end an 18-game road losing streak when they visit the Utah Jazz (31-31) on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.

Spurs vs. Jazz Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Tuesday, February 28, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM and BSSW

SportsNet RM and BSSW Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Vivint Arena

Spurs vs. Jazz Score Prediction

Prediction: Jazz 124 - Spurs 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Spurs vs. Jazz

Pick ATS: Jazz (- 9)

Jazz (- 9) Pick OU: Under (236.5)



The Jazz sport a 34-28-0 ATS record this season compared to the 24-37-0 mark from the Spurs.

As a 9-point underdog or more in 2022-23, San Antonio is 8-12 against the spread compared to the 1-2 ATS record Utah puts up as a 9-point favorite.

When it comes to topping the total in 2022-23, Utah does it in fewer games (54.8% of the time) than San Antonio (55.7%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Jazz are 16-15, a better tally than the Spurs have posted (12-46) as moneyline underdogs.

Spurs Performance Insights

In 2022-23, San Antonio is 25th in the NBA offensively (112.3 points scored per game) and worst on defense (122.9 points conceded).

This season the Spurs are fifth-best in the NBA in assists at 26.9 per game.

Beyond the arc, the Spurs are third-worst in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (10.5). They are ranked 25th in 3-point percentage at 34%.

In 2022-23, San Antonio has taken 66.4% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 33.6% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 75.6% of San Antonio's baskets have been 2-pointers, and 24.4% have been 3-pointers.

