Spurs vs. Jazz Injury Report Today - February 28
The San Antonio Spurs (14-47) have five players on the injury report, including Tre Jones, in their matchup against the Utah Jazz (31-31) at Vivint Arena on Tuesday, February 28 at 9:00 PM ET.
Last time out, the Jazz bested the Spurs 118-102 on Saturday. Lauri Markkanen led the way with a team-leading 27 points in the win for the Jazz, while Jeremy Sochan scored 22 points in the loss for the Spurs.
San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Khem Birch
|C
|Out
|Knee
|2.2
|1.3
|0.4
|Romeo Langford
|SG
|Out
|Adductor
|7.4
|2.9
|1.3
|Isaiah Roby
|PF
|Out
|Ankle
|4.1
|2.5
|0.9
|Tre Jones
|PG
|Questionable
|Foot
|12.8
|3.6
|6.3
|Devin Vassell
|SG
|Out
|Knee
|19.4
|4
|3.6
Utah Jazz Injury Report Today
Jazz Injuries: Collin Sexton: Out (Hamstring), Jordan Clarkson: Out (Thumb)
Spurs vs. Jazz Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: SportsNet RM and BSSW
Spurs Season Insights
- The Spurs average only 4.7 fewer points per game (112.3) than the Jazz allow their opponents to score (117).
- San Antonio is 7-11 when it scores more than 117 points.
- Over their past 10 games, the Spurs are putting up 111 points per contest, compared to their season average of 112.3.
- San Antonio makes 10.5 three-pointers per game (28th in the league), two fewer than its opponents.
- The Spurs average 107.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (29th in league), and concede 118.1 points per 100 possessions (30th in NBA).
Spurs vs. Jazz Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Jazz
|-9
|235.5
