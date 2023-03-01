SMU vs. Temple Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 1
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 11:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's contest between the SMU Mustangs (16-10) and the Temple Owls (10-17) at Liacouras Center has a projected final score of 64-60 based on our computer prediction, with SMU coming out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM on March 1.
The Mustangs' most recent outing on Sunday ended in a 69-68 loss to Memphis.
SMU vs. Temple Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
SMU vs. Temple Score Prediction
- Prediction: SMU 64, Temple 60
SMU Schedule Analysis
- The Mustangs' best victory of the season came against the Houston Cougars, a top 100 team (No. 75), according to our computer rankings. The Mustangs captured the 53-50 home win on January 21.
SMU 2022-23 Best Wins
- 70-56 on the road over Cal (No. 91) on December 4
- 68-66 at home over East Carolina (No. 92) on January 14
- 84-71 over Gardner-Webb (No. 117) on December 3
- 63-59 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 127) on November 22
- 69-51 at home over Wichita State (No. 134) on February 22
SMU Performance Insights
- The Mustangs have a +148 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.7 points per game. They're putting up 64.4 points per game, 198th in college basketball, and are giving up 58.7 per outing to rank 49th in college basketball.
- In AAC games, SMU has averaged 3.6 fewer points (60.8) than overall (64.4) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Mustangs are averaging 7.6 more points per game at home (67.0) than away (59.4).
- At home, SMU allows 53.1 points per game. Away, it concedes 64.7.
- Over their last 10 games, the Mustangs are scoring 64.0 points per contest, compared to their season average of 64.4.
