Texas Tech vs. TCU Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 1
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 11:44 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Wednesday's contest between the Texas Tech Red Raiders (17-12) and the TCU Horned Frogs (7-20) at United Supermarkets Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-60 and heavily favors Texas Tech to come out on top. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on March 1.
The Red Raiders enter this game on the heels of a 71-61 loss to Baylor on Saturday.
Texas Tech vs. TCU Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas
Texas Tech vs. TCU Score Prediction
- Prediction: Texas Tech 72, TCU 60
Texas Tech Schedule Analysis
- Against the No. 19 Texas Longhorns on January 18, the Red Raiders captured their best win of the season, a 68-64 home victory.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Red Raiders are 4-7 (.364%) -- tied for the 29th-most victories, but also tied for the 44th-most losses.
Texas Tech 2022-23 Best Wins
- 86-85 at home over Colorado (No. 21/AP Poll)) on November 16
- 72-67 over Middle Tennessee (No. 25/AP Poll)) on November 25
- 78-68 at home over Kansas State (No. 64) on February 5
- 85-65 on the road over Kansas State (No. 64) on January 14
- 69-68 at home over West Virginia (No. 80) on February 22
Texas Tech Performance Insights
- The Red Raiders outscore opponents by 2.5 points per game (scoring 70.1 points per game to rank 88th in college basketball while giving up 67.6 per contest to rank 260th in college basketball) and have a +72 scoring differential overall.
- In conference games, Texas Tech tallies fewer points per contest (68.8) than its overall average (70.1).
- The Red Raiders average 70.9 points per game at home, compared to 67.3 points per game on the road, a difference of 3.6 points per contest.
- Defensively, Texas Tech has played better in home games this year, ceding 65.5 points per game, compared to 72.0 in road games.
- The Red Raiders' offense has been less effective over their last 10 games, putting up 67.3 points a contest compared to the 70.1 they've averaged this season.
