The Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (23-4) hope to build on a 12-game home winning run when hosting the North Texas Lady Eagles (11-17) on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

North Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

North Texas vs. Middle Tennessee Scoring Comparison

The Lady Eagles average 6.7 more points per game (62.8) than the Lady Raiders give up to opponents (56.1).

North Texas has a 10-9 record when giving up fewer than 73.5 points.

North Texas is 10-11 when it scores more than 56.1 points.

The 73.5 points per game the Lady Raiders score are 6.7 more points than the Lady Eagles allow (66.8).

Middle Tennessee has a 19-2 record when putting up more than 66.8 points.

Middle Tennessee's record is 19-1 when it allows fewer than 62.8 points.

North Texas Schedule