The San Antonio Spurs (15-47) host the Indiana Pacers (28-35) after losing five straight home games. The Pacers are favored by 6 points in the matchup, which begins at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, March 2, 2023.

Spurs vs. Pacers Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, March 2, 2023

Thursday, March 2, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: KENS and BSIN

KENS and BSIN Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: AT&T Center

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Spurs with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Spurs vs. Pacers Score Prediction

Prediction: Pacers 119 - Spurs 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Spurs vs. Pacers

Pick ATS: Spurs (+ 6)

Spurs (+ 6) Pick OU: Under (237.5)



The Spurs (25-37-0 ATS) have covered the spread 54% of the time, 13.7% less often than the Pacers (34-28-1) this season.

As a 6-point underdog or more in 2022-23, San Antonio is 15-27 against the spread compared to the 2-2 ATS record Indiana racks up as a 6-point favorite.

When it comes to eclipsing the over/under in 2022-23, Indiana does it less often (47.6% of the time) than San Antonio (54.8%).

The Pacers have a .667 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (8-4) this season, better than the .220 winning percentage for the Spurs as a moneyline underdog (13-46).

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Spurs Performance Insights

Offensively, San Antonio is the 25th-ranked team in the league (112.2 points per game). Defensively, it is the worst (122.4 points allowed per game).

The Spurs are fifth-best in the NBA in assists (26.8 per game) in 2022-23.

The Spurs are the second-worst team in the league in 3-pointers made (10.5 per game) and 25th in 3-point percentage (34%).

In 2022-23, San Antonio has attempted 66.5% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 33.5% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 75.6% of San Antonio's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 24.4% have been 3-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.