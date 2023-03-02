Spurs vs. Pacers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The San Antonio Spurs (15-47) are underdogs (by 5.5 points) to break a five-game home losing streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (28-35) on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET. The matchup's point total is 238.5.
Spurs vs. Pacers Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: KENS and BSIN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Pacers
|-5.5
|238.5
Spurs Betting Records & Stats
- San Antonio's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 238.5 points in 24 of 62 outings.
- San Antonio has had an average of 234.5 points scored in its games so far this season, 4.0 points fewer than this game's over/under.
- San Antonio is 25-37-0 against the spread this season.
- The Spurs have been underdogs in 58 games this season and have come away with the win 13 times (22.4%) in those contests.
- San Antonio has a record of 6-36, a 14.3% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +185 or more by bookmakers this season.
- San Antonio has an implied victory probability of 35.1% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
Spurs vs. Pacers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 238.5
|% of Games Over 238.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Pacers
|24
|38.1%
|115.1
|227.3
|117.5
|239.9
|232.9
|Spurs
|24
|38.7%
|112.2
|227.3
|122.4
|239.9
|232.6
Additional Spurs Insights & Trends
- San Antonio has two wins against the spread, and is 1-9 overall, over its last 10 games.
- The Spurs have gone over the total in four of their last 10 contests.
- Against the spread, San Antonio has performed better at home (14-16-0) than on the road (11-21-0).
- The Spurs score 5.3 fewer points per game (112.2) than the Pacers give up to opponents (117.5).
- When it scores more than 117.5 points, San Antonio is 11-7 against the spread and 7-11 overall.
Spurs vs. Pacers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pacers
|34-29
|2-3
|30-33
|Spurs
|25-37
|17-31
|35-27
Spurs vs. Pacers Point Insights
|Pacers
|Spurs
|115.1
|112.2
|12
|25
|14-3
|11-7
|12-5
|7-11
|117.5
|122.4
|23
|30
|13-5
|13-5
|13-5
|12-6
