The San Antonio Spurs (15-47) are underdogs (by 5.5 points) to break a five-game home losing streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (28-35) on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET. The matchup's point total is 238.5.

Spurs vs. Pacers Odds & Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: KENS and BSIN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pacers -5.5 238.5

Spurs Betting Records & Stats

San Antonio's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 238.5 points in 24 of 62 outings.

San Antonio has had an average of 234.5 points scored in its games so far this season, 4.0 points fewer than this game's over/under.

San Antonio is 25-37-0 against the spread this season.

The Spurs have been underdogs in 58 games this season and have come away with the win 13 times (22.4%) in those contests.

San Antonio has a record of 6-36, a 14.3% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +185 or more by bookmakers this season.

San Antonio has an implied victory probability of 35.1% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Spurs vs. Pacers Over/Under Stats

Pacers vs Spurs Total Facts Games Over 238.5 % of Games Over 238.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pacers 24 38.1% 115.1 227.3 117.5 239.9 232.9 Spurs 24 38.7% 112.2 227.3 122.4 239.9 232.6

Additional Spurs Insights & Trends

San Antonio has two wins against the spread, and is 1-9 overall, over its last 10 games.

The Spurs have gone over the total in four of their last 10 contests.

Against the spread, San Antonio has performed better at home (14-16-0) than on the road (11-21-0).

The Spurs score 5.3 fewer points per game (112.2) than the Pacers give up to opponents (117.5).

When it scores more than 117.5 points, San Antonio is 11-7 against the spread and 7-11 overall.

Spurs vs. Pacers Betting Splits

Pacers and Spurs Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pacers 34-29 2-3 30-33 Spurs 25-37 17-31 35-27

Spurs vs. Pacers Point Insights

Scoring Insights Pacers Spurs 115.1 Points Scored (PG) 112.2 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 25 14-3 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 11-7 12-5 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 7-11 117.5 Points Allowed (PG) 122.4 23 NBA Rank (PAPG) 30 13-5 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 13-5 13-5 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 12-6

