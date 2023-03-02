How to Watch the Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the SEC Tournament
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Mississippi State Bulldogs (20-9) look to extend a six-game home winning stretch when hosting the Texas A&M Aggies (8-19) on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Texas A&M Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
- Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State Scoring Comparison
- The Aggies' 56 points per game are only 2.4 fewer points than the 58.4 the Bulldogs allow.
- When Texas A&M allows fewer than 71.5 points, it is 6-13.
- When it scores more than 58.4 points, Texas A&M is 6-4.
- The 71.5 points per game the Bulldogs score are 8.4 more points than the Aggies give up (63.1).
- Mississippi State is 18-2 when scoring more than 63.1 points.
- Mississippi State's record is 12-0 when it gives up fewer than 56 points.
- The Bulldogs shoot 39.3% from the field, 4.1% lower than the Aggies concede defensively.
- The Aggies shoot 32.5% from the field, 8.4% lower than the Bulldogs allow.
Texas A&M Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/23/2023
|Kentucky
|W 74-67
|Reed Arena
|2/26/2023
|@ Arkansas
|L 78-65
|Bud Walton Arena
|3/1/2023
|Vanderbilt
|W 77-70
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
|3/2/2023
|Mississippi State
|-
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.