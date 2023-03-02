Tre Jones and the rest of the San Antonio Spurs will be hitting the court versus the Indiana Pacers on Thursday at 8:30 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 125-106 loss against the Hawks, Jones tallied eight points, seven rebounds and two steals.

In this article, we dig into Jones' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Tre Jones Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.8 8.7 Rebounds 3.5 3.6 3.3 Assists 4.5 6.3 5.8 PRA 20.5 22.7 17.8 PR 15.5 16.4 12 3PM 0.5 0.7 0.2



Tre Jones Insights vs. the Pacers

Jones is responsible for taking 10.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 11.3 per game.

Jones is averaging 2.5 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 6.9% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Jones' Spurs average 104.8 possessions per game, eighth-highest among NBA teams, while the Pacers are one of the league's fastest, ranking third with 104.8 possessions per contest.

The Pacers are the 23rd-best defensive team in the NBA, conceding 117.5 points per game.

The Pacers are the 27th-ranked team in the league, allowing 45.7 rebounds per contest.

The Pacers allow 26.2 assists per contest, 27th-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Pacers are 18th in the league, conceding 12.5 makes per game.

Tre Jones vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/21/2022 35 18 4 4 1 0 2

