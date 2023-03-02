Thursday's game between the Charlotte 49ers (11-16) and the UTSA Roadrunners (10-18) at Dale F. Halton Arena has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 66-65, with Charlotte taking home the win. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on March 2.

In their last game on Saturday, the Roadrunners earned an 85-79 victory against Florida International.

UTSA vs. Charlotte Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

UTSA vs. Charlotte Score Prediction

Prediction: Charlotte 66, UTSA 65

UTSA Schedule Analysis

The Roadrunners' signature win this season came in a 58-53 victory against the No. 25 Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders on February 4.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, UTSA is 1-5 (.167%) -- tied for the 29th-most losses.

The 49ers have tied for the 47th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation according to the RPI (seven).

UTSA 2022-23 Best Wins

66-53 at home over Rice (No. 86) on February 16

66-63 on the road over Louisiana Tech (No. 127) on January 28

76-70 at home over Abilene Christian (No. 175) on November 20

76-69 at home over Idaho (No. 197) on December 10

68-67 on the road over North Texas (No. 200) on February 20

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

UTSA Performance Insights