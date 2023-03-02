Zach Collins plus his San Antonio Spurs teammates face the Indiana Pacers at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday.

Collins, in his previous game (February 28 win against the Jazz) produced seven points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals.

In this article, we break down Collins' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Zach Collins Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 10.1 11.8 Rebounds 7.5 6.0 6.9 Assists 3.5 2.6 3.5 PRA 25.5 18.7 22.2 PR 21.5 16.1 18.7 3PM 0.5 0.6 0.9



Zach Collins Insights vs. the Pacers

Collins has taken 7.6 shots per game this season and made 3.9 per game, which account for 6.8% and 7.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 4.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.6 per game.

Collins' opponents, the Pacers, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking third, averaging 104.8 possessions per game, while his Spurs average 104.8 per game, eighth-highest among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Pacers are ranked 23rd in the league, conceding 117.5 points per game.

The Pacers are the 27th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 45.7 rebounds per game.

The Pacers give up 26.2 assists per contest, 27th-ranked in the NBA.

The Pacers are the 18th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 12.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Zach Collins vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/21/2022 18 11 4 3 1 3 1

