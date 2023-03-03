The Ole Miss Rebels (22-7) take on the Texas A&M Aggies (9-19) on Friday at 2:30 PM ET in SEC action, aiting on SEC Network.

Texas A&M Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss Scoring Comparison

  • The Aggies' 56.8 points per game are only 0.9 more points than the 55.9 the Rebels give up to opponents.
  • When Texas A&M gives up fewer than 69.6 points, it is 6-11.
  • When it scores more than 55.9 points, Texas A&M is 7-5.
  • The Rebels average 6.1 more points per game (69.6) than the Aggies give up (63.5).
  • Ole Miss has a 17-2 record when scoring more than 63.5 points.
  • Ole Miss is 15-0 when it gives up fewer than 56.8 points.
  • The Rebels shoot 38.5% from the field, 4.2% lower than the Aggies allow defensively.
  • The Aggies' 35.8 shooting percentage is 3.7 lower than the Rebels have given up.

Texas A&M Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/26/2023 @ Arkansas L 78-65 Bud Walton Arena
3/1/2023 Vanderbilt W 77-70 Bon Secours Wellness Arena
3/2/2023 Mississippi State W 79-72 Bon Secours Wellness Arena
3/3/2023 Ole Miss - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

