Friday's contest between the Texas State Bobcats (21-8) and the Appalachian State Mountaineers (11-19) at Pensacola Bay Center has a projected final score of 69-62 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Texas State squad taking home the win. Game time is at 8:30 PM ET on March 3.

Last time out, the Bobcats won on Friday 86-79 over Arkansas State.

Texas State vs. Appalachian State Game Info

When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, March 3, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida

Texas State vs. Appalachian State Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas State 69, Appalachian State 62

Texas State Schedule Analysis

The Bobcats' signature win this season came against the Southern Miss Lady Eagles, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 157) in our computer rankings. The Bobcats took home the 69-52 win on the road on February 9.

Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Bobcats are 7-3 (.700%) -- tied for the 35th-most wins.

Texas State 2022-23 Best Wins

62-52 at home over Southern Miss (No. 157) on January 28

52-46 on the road over Old Dominion (No. 162) on January 26

60-55 at home over UTSA (No. 167) on November 30

82-70 on the road over Georgia Southern (No. 176) on December 29

64-60 on the road over Marshall (No. 179) on February 11

Texas State Performance Insights