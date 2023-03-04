The Baylor Bears (22-8, 11-6 Big 12) and the Iowa State Cyclones (17-12, 8-9 Big 12) are set to match up on Saturday at Ferrell Center, with a start time of 12:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the hardwood, Adam Flagler and Tamin Lipsey are two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on ESPN.

How to Watch Baylor vs. Iowa State

Game Day: Saturday, March 4

Saturday, March 4 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Arena: Ferrell Center

Ferrell Center Location: Waco, Texas

Waco, Texas TV: ESPN

Baylor's Last Game

On Monday, in its most recent game, Baylor defeated Oklahoma State 74-68. With 15 points, LJ Cryer was its high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM LJ Cryer 15 3 2 0 0 3 Dale Bonner 15 0 4 2 0 2 Jalen Bridges 14 4 1 0 0 3

Baylor Players to Watch

Flagler is tops on his squad in assists per contest (4.9), and also posts 15.4 points and 2.5 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Keyonte George leads his team in both points (16.3) and assists (2.9) per game, and also posts 4.3 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Jalen Bridges leads his team in rebounds per contest (5.8), and also posts 9.9 points and 1.0 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Cryer posts 14.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Flo Thamba is posting 5.3 points, 0.6 assists and 5.0 rebounds per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)