Saturday's game between the Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (16-12) and North Texas Lady Eagles (11-18) going head to head at E. A. Diddle Arena has a projected final score of 71-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Western Kentucky, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on March 4.

The Lady Eagles' last contest on Thursday ended in a 72-45 loss to Middle Tennessee.

North Texas vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky

North Texas vs. Western Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Kentucky 71, North Texas 63

North Texas Schedule Analysis

The Lady Eagles picked up their signature win of the season on February 4 by registering a 69-66 victory over the Rice Owls, the No. 84-ranked team in our computer rankings.

North Texas has five losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 31st-most in Division 1.

Based on the RPI, the Lady Toppers have eight wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 19th-most in the nation.

North Texas 2022-23 Best Wins

66-57 at home over Montana State (No. 108) on November 27

67-65 at home over UTEP (No. 114) on February 18

74-71 on the road over UTEP (No. 114) on January 28

84-76 at home over Western Kentucky (No. 125) on January 5

54-51 on the road over UTSA (No. 168) on January 26

North Texas Performance Insights