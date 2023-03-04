Saturday's game between the Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers (14-14) and the Texas Southern Lady Tigers (2-26) at William J. Nicks Building has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-62 and heavily favors Prairie View A&M to secure the victory. Game time is at 1:30 PM ET on March 4.

In their most recent matchup on Monday, the Lady Panthers suffered a 90-65 loss to Jackson State.

Prairie View A&M vs. Texas Southern Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Where: William J. Nicks Building in Prairie View, Texas

Prairie View A&M vs. Texas Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Prairie View A&M 74, Texas Southern 62

Prairie View A&M Schedule Analysis

Against the Jackson State Lady Tigers, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Lady Panthers notched their best win of the season on January 14, a 69-65 home victory.

Prairie View A&M 2022-23 Best Wins

55-52 at home over Southern (No. 237) on January 4

62-60 on the road over UAPB (No. 257) on January 9

78-68 at home over UAPB (No. 257) on February 18

67-60 on the road over Grambling (No. 269) on February 13

56-55 at home over Alcorn State (No. 298) on January 16

Prairie View A&M Performance Insights