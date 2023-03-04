How to Watch the Texas Southern vs. Prairie View A&M Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 4
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 7:11 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Texas Southern Lady Tigers (2-26) travel to face the Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers (14-14) after dropping six road games in a row. It begins at 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Texas Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: William J. Nicks Building in Prairie View, Texas
- TV: CW
Texas Southern vs. Prairie View A&M Scoring Comparison
- The Lady Tigers' 60.5 points per game are 8.3 fewer points than the 68.8 the Lady Panthers give up.
- Texas Southern is 2-6 when allowing fewer than 67.1 points.
- Texas Southern has put together a 2-5 record in games it scores more than 68.8 points.
- The Lady Panthers score 67.1 points per game, 10.0 fewer points than the 77.1 the Lady Tigers give up.
- Prairie View A&M is 6-0 when scoring more than 77.1 points.
- Prairie View A&M is 8-1 when it allows fewer than 60.5 points.
Texas Southern Schedule
|2/20/2023
|UAPB
|L 83-53
|Health & PE Arena
|2/25/2023
|@ Jackson State
|L 66-43
|Williams Assembly Center
|2/27/2023
|@ Alcorn State
|L 72-66
|Davey Whitney Complex
|3/4/2023
|@ Prairie View A&M
|-
|William J. Nicks Building
