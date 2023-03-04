Texas Tech vs. Iowa State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 4
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 9:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest that pits the Iowa State Cyclones (18-9) versus the Texas Tech Red Raiders (18-12) at James H. Hilton Coliseum is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-62 in favor of Iowa State, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on March 4.
The Red Raiders came out on top in their most recent matchup 66-49 against TCU on Wednesday.
Texas Tech vs. Iowa State Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
Texas Tech vs. Iowa State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Iowa State 77, Texas Tech 62
Texas Tech Schedule Analysis
- On January 18, the Red Raiders captured their signature win of the season, a 68-64 victory over the Texas Longhorns, who rank No. 12 in the AP's Top 25.
- The Red Raiders have tied for the 31st-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (four), but also have tied for the 39th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (eight).
Texas Tech 2022-23 Best Wins
- 86-85 at home over Colorado (No. 20/AP Poll)) on November 16
- 72-67 over Middle Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll)) on November 25
- 85-65 on the road over Kansas State (No. 65) on January 14
- 78-68 at home over Kansas State (No. 65) on February 5
- 69-68 at home over West Virginia (No. 77) on February 22
Texas Tech Performance Insights
- The Red Raiders put up 69.9 points per game (90th in college basketball) while giving up 67 per contest (250th in college basketball). They have a +89 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 2.9 points per game.
- Texas Tech has averaged 1.3 fewer points in Big 12 play (68.6) than overall (69.9).
- In 2022-23 the Red Raiders are averaging 3.3 more points per game at home (70.6) than away (67.3).
- In 2022-23 Texas Tech is allowing 7.4 fewer points per game at home (64.6) than on the road (72).
- Over their previous 10 games, the Red Raiders are posting 68.2 points per contest, compared to their season average of 69.9.
