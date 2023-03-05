Sunday's contest features the Texas State Bobcats (22-8) and the Southern Miss Lady Eagles (21-9) facing off at Pensacola Bay Center in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 63-62 victory for Texas State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on March 5.

The Bobcats came out on top in their most recent outing 56-47 against Appalachian State on Friday.

Texas State vs. Southern Miss Game Info

When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida

Texas State vs. Southern Miss Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas State 63, Southern Miss 62

Texas State Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Bobcats took down the Southern Miss Lady Eagles 62-52 on January 28.

The Bobcats have seven wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 35th-most in the nation.

Texas State 2022-23 Best Wins

69-52 on the road over Southern Miss (No. 154) on February 9

52-46 on the road over Old Dominion (No. 158) on January 26

60-55 at home over UTSA (No. 167) on November 30

82-70 on the road over Georgia Southern (No. 175) on December 29

64-60 on the road over Marshall (No. 190) on February 11

Texas State Performance Insights