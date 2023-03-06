Abilene Christian vs. Sam Houston Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - WAC Tournament
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's game that pits the Abilene Christian Wildcats (15-14) versus the Sam Houston Bearkats (12-17) at Michelob ULTRA Arena has a projected final score of 70-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Abilene Christian, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM on March 6.
The Wildcats are coming off of a 49-43 win over Seattle U in their most recent game on Thursday.
Abilene Christian vs. Sam Houston Game Info
- When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Abilene Christian vs. Sam Houston Score Prediction
- Prediction: Abilene Christian 70, Sam Houston 66
Abilene Christian Schedule Analysis
- The Wildcats captured their best win of the season on November 25, when they took down the Montana State Bobcats, who rank No. 112 in our computer rankings, 66-61.
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Wildcats are 3-9 (.250%) -- tied for the 20th-most defeats.
Abilene Christian 2022-23 Best Wins
- 89-83 at home over Southern Utah (No. 125) on February 23
- 92-72 at home over UT Arlington (No. 172) on January 7
- 74-68 on the road over Sam Houston (No. 215) on February 28
- 69-65 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 228) on January 21
- 78-67 at home over Alabama State (No. 269) on December 2
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Abilene Christian Performance Insights
- The Wildcats are outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game with a +187 scoring differential overall. They put up 70.8 points per game (74th in college basketball) and give up 64.3 per outing (180th in college basketball).
- Abilene Christian's offense has been worse in WAC tilts this year, averaging 70.3 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 70.8 PPG.
- The Wildcats are putting up 74.7 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 5.2 more points than they're averaging in road games (69.5).
- In home games, Abilene Christian is allowing 14.7 fewer points per game (57.8) than on the road (72.5).
- The Wildcats' offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, racking up 69.4 points a contest compared to the 70.8 they've averaged this year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.