Monday's contest that pits the Abilene Christian Wildcats (15-14) versus the Sam Houston Bearkats (12-17) at Michelob ULTRA Arena has a projected final score of 70-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Abilene Christian, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 3:00 PM on March 6.

The Bearkats' last contest was a 70-64 loss to New Mexico State on Thursday.

Sam Houston vs. Abilene Christian Game Info

When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Monday, March 6, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Sam Houston vs. Abilene Christian Score Prediction

Prediction: Abilene Christian 70, Sam Houston 66

Sam Houston Schedule Analysis

Against the Cal Baptist Lancers on February 4, the Bearkats captured their signature win of the season, a 66-62 road victory.

Sam Houston has six losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 15th-most in the nation.

The Wildcats have tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation based on the RPI (nine).

Sam Houston 2022-23 Best Wins

69-66 on the road over Abilene Christian (No. 167) on January 5

60-54 on the road over TCU (No. 184) on November 23

70-65 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 228) on January 28

81-66 on the road over Tarleton State (No. 293) on January 19

59-58 at home over Tarleton State (No. 293) on February 18

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Sam Houston Performance Insights