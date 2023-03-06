The Sun Belt conference champion will be named on Monday when the No. 1 seed James Madison Dukes (25-7) and the No. 2 Texas State Bobcats (23-8) meet at 2:00 PM.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the info you need to know about how to watch this contest on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Texas State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Texas State vs. JMU Scoring Comparison

  • The Bobcats' 67.6 points per game are 7.1 more points than the 60.5 the Dukes allow.
  • Texas State has an 18-4 record when allowing fewer than 69.3 points.
  • Texas State is 16-3 when it scores more than 60.5 points.
  • The Dukes put up 69.3 points per game, 11.8 more points than the 57.5 the Bobcats allow.
  • JMU is 22-7 when scoring more than 57.5 points.
  • JMU is 21-1 when it allows fewer than 67.6 points.

Texas State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/24/2023 @ Arkansas State W 86-79 First National Bank Arena
3/3/2023 Appalachian State W 56-47 Pensacola Bay Center
3/5/2023 Southern Miss W 85-57 Pensacola Bay Center
3/6/2023 JMU - Pensacola Bay Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.