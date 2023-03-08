Houston vs. Wichita State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - AAC Tournament
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's contest at Dickies Arena has the Houston Cougars (14-15) squaring off against the Wichita State Shockers (18-13) at 5:00 PM ET on March 8. Our computer prediction projects a 67-60 win for Houston, who are favored by our model.
The Cougars came out on top in their last outing 52-33 against SMU on Tuesday.
Houston vs. Wichita State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
Houston vs. Wichita State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Houston 67, Wichita State 60
Houston Schedule Analysis
- The Cougars took down the South Florida Bulls (No. 38 in our computer rankings) in a 71-69 win on February 12 -- their best win of the season.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Houston is 2-7 (.222%) -- tied for the sixth-most losses.
- The Cougars have seven wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 38th-most in the nation.
Houston 2022-23 Best Wins
- 71-69 on the road over South Florida (No. 38) on February 12
- 52-33 over SMU (No. 84) on March 7
- 60-44 at home over SMU (No. 84) on December 30
- 59-56 on the road over Tulane (No. 102) on January 5
- 82-36 at home over Tulane (No. 102) on January 29
Houston Performance Insights
- The Cougars average 65.2 points per game (178th in college basketball) while giving up 59.8 per contest (66th in college basketball). They have a +158 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.4 points per game.
- Houston's offense has been less effective in AAC tilts this year, posting 63.9 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 65.2 PPG.
- The Cougars score 67.1 points per game when playing at home, compared to 63.9 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 3.2 points per contest.
- At home, Houston is allowing 9.1 fewer points per game (55.7) than when playing on the road (64.8).
- In their last 10 games, the Cougars have been racking up 63.8 points per game, an average that's a little lower than the 65.2 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
