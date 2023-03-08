Wednesday's contest at Dickies Arena has the Houston Cougars (14-15) squaring off against the Wichita State Shockers (18-13) at 5:00 PM ET on March 8. Our computer prediction projects a 67-60 win for Houston, who are favored by our model.

The Cougars came out on top in their last outing 52-33 against SMU on Tuesday.

Houston vs. Wichita State Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Houston vs. Wichita State Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 67, Wichita State 60

Houston Schedule Analysis

The Cougars took down the South Florida Bulls (No. 38 in our computer rankings) in a 71-69 win on February 12 -- their best win of the season.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Houston is 2-7 (.222%) -- tied for the sixth-most losses.

The Cougars have seven wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 38th-most in the nation.

Houston 2022-23 Best Wins

71-69 on the road over South Florida (No. 38) on February 12

52-33 over SMU (No. 84) on March 7

60-44 at home over SMU (No. 84) on December 30

59-56 on the road over Tulane (No. 102) on January 5

82-36 at home over Tulane (No. 102) on January 29

Houston Performance Insights