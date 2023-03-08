Wednesday's game between the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (25-5) and the Sam Houston Bearkats (13-17) at Orleans Arena should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 76-60 and heavily favors SFA to secure the victory. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on March 8.

In their last time out, the Ladyjacks won on Thursday 99-93 against UT Arlington.

SFA vs. Sam Houston Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Orleans Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

SFA vs. Sam Houston Score Prediction

Prediction: SFA 76, Sam Houston 60

SFA Schedule Analysis

When the Ladyjacks defeated the Boston College Eagles, who are ranked No. 103 in our computer rankings, on November 26 by a score of 67-53, it was their best victory of the season thus far.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Ladyjacks are 9-2 (.818%) -- tied for the 11th-most victories.

SFA has 13 wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 44th-most in the country.

SFA 2022-23 Best Wins

67-53 over Boston College (No. 103) on November 26

79-64 on the road over Cal Baptist (No. 131) on January 12

75-60 at home over Arizona State (No. 137) on December 11

79-66 at home over Grand Canyon (No. 143) on February 11

68-63 at home over UTSA (No. 165) on November 7

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

SFA Performance Insights