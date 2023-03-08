Wednesday's contest between the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (19-10) and the Lamar Cardinals (19-11) at The Legacy Center has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 62-60, with Texas A&M-CC taking home the win. Tipoff is at 2:30 PM ET on March 8.

Their last time out, the Islanders won on Wednesday 61-53 against Texas A&M-Commerce.

Texas A&M-CC vs. Lamar Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana

Texas A&M-CC vs. Lamar Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M-CC 62, Lamar 60

Texas A&M-CC Schedule Analysis

The Islanders defeated the Texas State Bobcats in a 56-47 win on December 16. It was their best victory of the season.

Texas A&M-CC has tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (14).

Texas A&M-CC 2022-23 Best Wins

56-47 on the road over Texas State (No. 147) on December 16

61-59 on the road over Lamar (No. 186) on January 19

65-58 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 235) on December 3

83-58 at home over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 257) on February 23

61-53 on the road over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 257) on March 1

Texas A&M-CC Performance Insights