Houston vs. East Carolina Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - AAC Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's game between the Houston Cougars (15-15) and East Carolina Lady Pirates (22-9) going head-to-head at Dickies Arena has a projected final score of 63-60 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Cougars, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 9:00 PM ET on March 9.
The Cougars are coming off of a 72-64 win over Wichita State in their last game on Wednesday.
Houston vs. East Carolina Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNU
Houston vs. East Carolina Score Prediction
- Prediction: Houston 63, East Carolina 60
Houston Schedule Analysis
- On February 12, the Cougars claimed their best win of the season, a 71-69 victory over the South Florida Bulls, who are a top 50 team (No. 38), according to our computer rankings.
- Houston has tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (seven).
- According to the RPI, the Lady Pirates have seven wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 42nd-most in the country.
Houston 2022-23 Best Wins
- 71-69 on the road over South Florida (No. 38) on February 12
- 52-33 over SMU (No. 84) on March 7
- 60-44 at home over SMU (No. 84) on December 30
- 82-36 at home over Tulane (No. 101) on January 29
- 59-56 on the road over Tulane (No. 101) on January 5
Houston Performance Insights
- The Cougars outscore opponents by 5.6 points per game (posting 65.5 points per game, 171st in college basketball, and giving up 59.9 per contest, 70th in college basketball) and have a +166 scoring differential.
- Houston scores fewer points in conference play (63.9 per game) than overall (65.5).
- At home, the Cougars score 67.1 points per game. On the road, they average 63.9.
- In 2022-23 Houston is giving up 9.1 fewer points per game at home (55.7) than away (64.8).
- While the Cougars are scoring 65.5 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their last 10 games, tallying 64.7 points per contest.
