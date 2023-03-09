Rice vs. UTSA Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - C-USA Tournament
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's game between the Rice Owls (22-7) and UTSA Roadrunners (12-18) squaring off at Ford Center at The Star has a projected final score of 72-64 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Rice, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 3:00 PM ET on March 9.
In their last game on Saturday, the Owls earned a 96-84 win over Florida International.
Rice vs. UTSA Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas
Rice vs. UTSA Score Prediction
- Prediction: Rice 72, UTSA 64
Rice Schedule Analysis
- The Owls took down the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (No. 55-ranked in our computer rankings) in an 89-77 win on November 10 -- their best win of the season.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, Rice is 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 17th-most wins.
Rice 2022-23 Best Wins
- 89-77 at home over SFA (No. 55) on November 10
- 91-88 at home over Houston (No. 66) on December 10
- 62-53 at home over UTEP (No. 112) on December 31
- 73-62 on the road over UTEP (No. 112) on January 14
- 60-57 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 118) on February 2
Rice Performance Insights
- The Owls average 72.9 points per game (50th in college basketball) while giving up 66.8 per contest (241st in college basketball). They have a +178 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 6.1 points per game.
- Rice's offense has been less effective in C-USA contests this season, averaging 70.3 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 72.9 PPG.
- The Owls are averaging 73.5 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they are averaging 72.3 points per contest.
- Rice is ceding 66.3 points per game this year in home games, which is 1.1 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (67.4).
- The Owls have seen a decrease in scoring lately, racking up 71.2 points per game in their last 10 contests, 1.7 points fewer than the 72.9 they've scored this season.
