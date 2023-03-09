Thursday's game between the Kansas Jayhawks (19-10) and TCU Horned Frogs (7-22) squaring off at Municipal Auditorium has a projected final score of 76-57 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Kansas, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 8:30 PM ET on March 9.

Last time out, the Jayhawks bested the Horned Frogs 84-61 on Saturday.

TCU vs. Kansas Game Info

When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

TCU vs. Kansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 76, TCU 57

TCU Schedule Analysis

The Horned Frogs' best victory of the season came against the Kansas State Wildcats, a top 100 team (No. 73), according to our computer rankings. The Horned Frogs registered the 75-62 home win on February 18.

The Horned Frogs have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (12).

TCU has seven losses against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the fifth-most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Jayhawks are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 41st-most wins.

TCU 2022-23 Best Wins

75-62 at home over Kansas State (No. 73) on February 18

74-67 at home over UTSA (No. 163) on November 16

70-58 at home over George Washington (No. 170) on December 5

69-62 at home over Lipscomb (No. 192) on November 7

60-33 at home over Incarnate Word (No. 265) on November 29

TCU Performance Insights