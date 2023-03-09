The No. 8 seed Texas Tech Red Raiders (18-13) are squaring off against the No. 9 seed Kansas State Wildcats (16-15) in the Big 12 Tournament on Thursday at Municipal Auditorium. The game is scheduled for 6:00 PM.

Texas Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Texas Tech vs. Kansas State Scoring Comparison

  • The Wildcats score an average of 70.8 points per game, only 3.5 more points than the 67.3 the Red Raiders give up.
  • Kansas State is 14-7 when it scores more than 67.3 points.
  • Texas Tech's record is 17-2 when it gives up fewer than 70.8 points.
  • The 69.4 points per game the Red Raiders record are only 0.7 more points than the Wildcats give up (68.7).
  • When Texas Tech puts up more than 68.7 points, it is 10-4.
  • Kansas State is 11-4 when giving up fewer than 69.4 points.
  • This season the Red Raiders are shooting 37.6% from the field, 4.7% lower than the Wildcats concede.
  • The Wildcats' 39.7 shooting percentage is 6.1 lower than the Red Raiders have given up.

Texas Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/25/2023 @ Baylor L 71-61 Ferrell Center
3/1/2023 TCU W 66-49 United Supermarkets Arena
3/4/2023 @ Iowa State L 76-52 James H. Hilton Coliseum
3/9/2023 Kansas State - Municipal Auditorium

