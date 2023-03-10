The No. 3 seed Iowa State Cyclones (19-9) will hit the court in the Big 12 Tournament against the No. 6 seed Baylor Bears (19-11). The teams will square off Friday at 8:30 PM live on ESPN+.

Baylor Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri

Baylor vs. Iowa State Scoring Comparison

The Bears score an average of 72.3 points per game, 7.9 more points than the 64.4 the Cyclones give up.

Baylor has put together a 16-7 record in games it scores more than 64.4 points.

Iowa State's record is 15-2 when it gives up fewer than 72.3 points.

The Cyclones put up 13.5 more points per game (75.9) than the Bears give up (62.4).

When Iowa State puts up more than 62.4 points, it is 19-6.

Baylor is 19-6 when allowing fewer than 75.9 points.

This year the Cyclones are shooting 42.6% from the field, 4.9% higher than the Bears concede.

The Bears shoot 43.3% from the field, 5.3% higher than the Cyclones concede.

Baylor Schedule